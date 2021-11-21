COVID leads TPS middle school to embrace urban farming

In addition to incorporating material from science classes, the project also provides students with the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship and public speaking, as Monroe’s agribusiness students get to develop the marketing, packaging and branding to sell their produce later this school year. The students will also get to decide how the proceeds from those sales will be spent.

“One thing we want to consistently do at Monroe is building experiential learning opportunities for kids,” Kaiser said. “This was built from that. This is a chance to create new opportunities for them to show success and engage with material that they hadn’t before with the hydroponics and urban farming.”

Kevin Harper is the executive director of Food on the Move, a Tulsa-based nonprofit that works to address food insecurity through multiple avenues, including supporting community gardens and hosting block party-style events that double as distribution events for fresh produce and other resources. The organization has even handed out some of the produce grown by Monroe students at recent giveaway events.

“We had microgreens and tomatoes that the students grew,” Harper said. “We were able to tell people that came through the line that that produce was grown by the kids. It was so exciting to tell them that the microgreens were from the kids.”