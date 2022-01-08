COVID 'continues to break the rules': OU epidemiologist 'a little uncomfortable' about pandemic's future

Moderate levels lasted for almost three months from mid-April to early July — a span extending from after the winter surge to before delta's arrival.

The state has had high levels of transmission since August, including during a lower point after the worst of the delta surge but before omicron took over.

Wendelboe said those who have had a prior infection as well as three vaccine shots have the best protection from infection — "really strong immunity." The next best immunity level comes from having had three doses of an mRNA vaccine; the third shot reduces the chance of infection by about 25 times.

"If the outcome is hospitalization or death, then I would just say that our vaccines are doing even a better job," Wendelboe said. "Even just two doses is providing really great protection against hospitalization, given that we're seeing 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated."

Future still hazy

In the long term — think decades — many scientists believe SARS-CoV-2 could evolve into something akin to the four coronaviruses that already existed among humans and which cause the common cold.