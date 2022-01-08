COVID 'continues to break the rules': OU epidemiologist 'a little uncomfortable' about pandemic's future

SARS-CoV-2 is making Dr. Aaron Wendelboe "a little uncomfortable" because the virus that causes COVID-19 in some ways bucks traditional knowledge.
The delta variant's swift onslaught this summer caught the University of Oklahoma epidemiologist off guard. Omicron's sudden emergence and dominance this winter surprised him, too.
It wasn't the mere fact that mutations arose — which is expected because viruses evolve — it's the speed and severity of variant outbreaks.
"Where I'm getting a little uncomfortable is just that SARS-CoV-2 continues to break the rules," Wendelboe said. "So I know that there's many scientists from different disciplines — immunologists, virologists, epidemiologists — that are surprised at kind of how long COVID continues to be as severe as it is."
But Wendelboe, who served as the state's lead epidemiologist during the pandemic's early phases, wants people to understand he has confidence in vaccinating and masking to offer protection as we learn to live with COVID, given that "we don't have an off-ramp in the future."
'We have this apparent reduced immunity again'
Wendelboe said the virus is mutating every four to six months.
It continually finds the populations that are most vulnerable, which Wendelboe believes are the unvaccinated and younger populations. Vaccination rates are higher in older demographics.
For modeling purposes, Wendelboe thinks the duration of immunity from the first strains was about a year.
Delta lowered it to about 10 months, he said, and his ballpark estimate against omicron is closer to seven or eight months.
"But the big unknown then is with the next variant," Wendelboe said. "Just how different is it going to be from both omicron and delta that we have this apparent reduced immunity again?"
He noted that near-term projections are difficult to model for myriad reasons, not least of which are the many spike protein mutations omicron features and the varying levels of immunity across the population.
However, Wendelboe expects "fairly substantial" spread of COVID-19 to persist through 2022.
"I just don't see community levels of transmission dropping down to low or moderate any time soon — those levels as currently defined by CDC," Wendelboe said.
Oklahoma never touched low levels of COVID spread in 2021. The state stayed in the substantial or high transmission categories for three-fourths of the year, according to federal data.
Moderate levels lasted for almost three months from mid-April to early July — a span extending from after the winter surge to before delta's arrival.
The state has had high levels of transmission since August, including during a lower point after the worst of the delta surge but before omicron took over.
Wendelboe said those who have had a prior infection as well as three vaccine shots have the best protection from infection — "really strong immunity." The next best immunity level comes from having had three doses of an mRNA vaccine; the third shot reduces the chance of infection by about 25 times.
"If the outcome is hospitalization or death, then I would just say that our vaccines are doing even a better job," Wendelboe said. "Even just two doses is providing really great protection against hospitalization, given that we're seeing 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated."
Future still hazy
In the long term — think decades — many scientists believe SARS-CoV-2 could evolve into something akin to the four coronaviruses that already existed among humans and which cause the common cold.
"Conventional wisdom would say that these viruses would mutate to be less severe," Wendelboe said. "Supporting some of that conventional thinking is that prior to the emergence of any of these SARS — SARS 1, MERS, or SARS 2 — we had four coronaviruses that were endemic and caused relatively mild infections.
Dr. Stan Schwartz offered perspective on the differences among pandemic, epidemic and endemic diseases during the latest Healthier Oklahoma Coalition update on COVID-19.
A disease that spreads rapidly in a community is an epidemic, he said, whereas swift transmission throughout a nation or across the globe is a pandemic.
Endemic is the phase in which the disease retains a foothold in the community year round but no longer spreads so fast — like the common cold, he said.
Influenza is endemic and can become pandemic in cold-weather months, also regularly mutating to cause some yearly flu vaccinations to be less effective than others.
Schwartz, chief medical officer at ZERO.health, agrees that COVID is expected to eventually become endemic and not be as remarkably contagious as it is now.
Omicron might help in that regard, but he cautioned that the great unknown remains SARS-CoV-2's ability to mutate.
"Delta was the one that was most virulent — able to cause serious infection," Schwartz said. "Now omicron, which appears to be very much more contagious but possibly not as severe.
"So it's possible that omicron may be doing us a favor in a sense by creating more immunity in a large population without doing as much damage. And that could potentially help us to fend off future mutations, which are very likely to occur considering how many people across this globe have COVID infections at the same time."
Assessing personal risk
Wendelboe often fields questions about how to go about living with the virus circulating so much and variants repeatedly causing surges.
There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer, he said, but he wants to help people understand the long-term picture rather than simply react to the latest surge.
He feels like he can live life "fairly confidently" by being boosted and wearing a mask.
Individuals can exercise caution and judgment — distance where possible — and speak with their primary care physicians about specific circumstances.
"People need to think about how they're going to live with COVID, because these are the successful strategies that have worked," Wendelboe said. "I don't want people to think that we can say, 'Well just do this for two months longer or three months longer.'"
As far as how normal his life is now, Wendelboe said he's "getting there" for his daily interactions but still has "a little ways to go" for special events.
He noted that he is comfortable flying from one state to another — "that doesn't bother me as much" — but won't travel internationally yet because of the chance of exposure that would put him into a quarantine based on a country's specific rules.
Cruise ships also are a no-go for him, he said.
What isn't feeling so normal yet for Wendelboe is conversations with family involving COVID-19. He spoke of the importance of being open-minded in discussions about the disease.
"I have people on that whole spectrum. Some family members that actually are COVID deniers — they think it's a hoax — to those whose risk tolerance is even lower than mine," Wendelboe said. "(I'm) trying to foster relationships that are meaningful while taking into account everybody's perspective … as we move forward."