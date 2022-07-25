COVID cases are increasing more than data show, Tulsa-based expert says

For several weeks, the charts showing Oklahoma's growing number of COVID cases has also shown that those infections are being found almost entirely in ER settings.

For Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of the Tulsa-based My Health Data Network, that means "we're probably missing a lot who are COVID-positive, as well as only getting the more severe symptomatic infections into the data."

The increase in COVID-19 cases, both visible and invisible, has public health leaders urging vaccination as the best way to avoid the kind of infection that requires hospital care.

The Tulsa Health Department on Monday announced preparations to administer the new vaccine, Novavax, which is expected to be made available this week.

"This is another COVID-19 vaccine option that may be more appealing to individuals who are hesitant to receiving an RNA vaccine," said Priscilla Haynes, division chief of preventive health services for the Tulsa Health Department.

Novavax will be the only protein-based vaccination among four options for those seeking COVID-19 protection. It is anticipated that doses for Oklahomans will be available before Aug. 1, according to the statement Monday from the Tulsa Health Department.

"Vaccines are the best way to protect against vaccine-preventable diseases, and we know that receiving your COVID-19 vaccine decreases severe illness, hospitalizations and death from COVID-19,” Haynes said.

For Tulsa County residents, the COVID-19 hospitalizations average has almost tripled since the end of May, according to an analysis of the most recent state data. About 43% of COVID-19 patients from Tulsa County who needed hospital care were in ICUs, the data show.

But that doesn't account for less-severe and asymptomatic cases, Kendrick said. Oklahoma's level of transmissibility can be hard to determine with so many infections being found with at-home testing and never engaging the health care system, he repeated Thursday.

"I suspect that the number of cases in the community is much higher than estimated, … but because we have so much home testing, and only the sickest people are getting tested in a clinical setting, that creates a seeming mismatch in the data," he said in his COVID-19 update a week earlier.

Another data disconnect is in the positivity rate, hovering around 27% to 28% for the past several weeks and reflective of how little testing is being done in clinical settings, Kendrick said.

"The most concerning thing is how many cases we are not detecting and therefore the reservoir of viral replication that's ongoing that could yield the next variant," he said.

The viral reservoir can be thought of as the number of times COVID-19 makes a copy of itself, and "that's where the next delta variant is going to come from, the next omicron is going to come from," Kendrick said.

"As long as we have trillions of viral multiplications on a regular basis — and this virus has a lot more ability to mutate than we originally thought — all we're going to wind up doing is having the persistent endemicity of the virus lead to additional mutations that will become dominant strains," said Dr. Stan Schwartz, CEO of WellOK and the Northeastern Oklahoma Business Coalition on Health.

One of the tools for monitoring the viral reservoir is wastewater surveillance. In Oklahoma, sewage samples tested for COVID-19 show lower levels of community transmission than indicated by the still-rising positivity rate. Kendrick said it's important to keep up these monitoring efforts, even expanding them, to produce more helpful data going forward in the pandemic.

"It's almost a mathematical fact that … we're going to get — based on a roll of the dice — a bad variant, another bad variant emerging," Kendrick said.

Featured video: White House issues warning on new COVID variants