COVID-19's impact on state and local government profound, but not in the way expected

Two years ago, as COVID-19 spread around the globe, state and local governments braced themselves for what they feared would be a steep and protracted downturn in tax revenue.

They've been half right.

Revenue did fall precipitously — more than $100 billion nationally in the first year of the pandemic. In Oklahoma, state and local sales and use tax revenue were $117.5 million less for February through May 2020 compared to the same period a year earlier. Total receipts to the state treasury, including the sales and use taxes collected on behalf of local governments, were $610.3 million less from February 2020 through January 2021.

Those months were particularly tough for Oklahoma's towns and cities, whose operating budgets rely heavily on sales and use taxes. The city of Tulsa's tax revenue for May 2020 was off 15% from the previous year, and down 19% in June. That prompted a round of furloughs and other budget measures that lasted until the end of the calendar year.

The downturn, however, has not been as long or as deep as many expected. While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to kill and cause long-term consequences for many thousands of Americans, state and local tax revenue recovered quickly and has even surpassed pre-COVID levels.