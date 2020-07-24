The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced another 1,147 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The state also saw seven additional deaths in Creek, Caddo, Rogers and Oklahoma counties of patients 50 or older.
Friday's totals bring the state to 29,116 confirmed positive cases and 484 deaths since the pandemic began in March.
The reporting Friday appears to include 820 cases that were in a backlog from technical difficulties reported Tuesday.
For the first time, Oklahoma County leads the state for the most cases confirmed with 7,329 compared to 7,111 in Tulsa County.
Tulsa County, which has seen 89 COVID-19 deaths since March, has reported 5,940 patients have recovered.
This story will be updated.
Interactive graphic: See number of active COVID-19 cases by county