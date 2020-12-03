COVID-19 vaccinations expected to be available to the general public early next year

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans could be receiving free COVID-19 vaccinations during the first quarter of next year, Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Thursday.
“We anticipate the general public will have access to the vaccine in the first part of 2021,” Frye said during an Oklahoma State Department of Health to press conference to discuss the state’s distribution plan.
The vaccine will be free to the public.
Initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive Dec. 13 or Dec. 14 and will be given to high-risk populations and health care workers, Frye said. The state initially expects to get 33,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine requires individuals to receive a two-dose regiment, said Keith Reed, deputy commissioner. The first Pfizer shipment includes the first dose only.
The second dose will arrive at a later time, Reed said.
The Moderna vaccine will arrive around Dec. 30 and will include 10,000 doses, Frye said.
The priority one group consists of about 115,000 Oklahomans, followed by a priority two group with 763,000 Oklahomans, Reed said.
The priority three group is the largest, with 2.5 million residents, Reed said.
“To ensure our priority populations are the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, predetermined sites have been identified around the state that will receive the initial vaccine shipments,” Reed said. “These sites were selected based on strategic location, ability to meet storage and handling requirements,” including the ultra-cold storage required for the Pfizer vaccine.
The doses will then be redistributed to select primary care health systems and health departments to reach key populations, Reed said.
“Please keep in mind a magnitude of this effort will not happen overnight,” Reed said.
Officials will assure all Oklahomans, particularly rural communities, are able to access the vaccine as it becomes available, Reed said.
The state anticipates a wide network of health care providers to administer the vaccine to the public, Reed said, adding that it is not depending on the public health sector alone.
Frye said it could be the summer before things start getting back to normal.
“This virus is not going away,” he said.
The COVID-19 virus may mutate and change like the flu and require tweaking of the vaccination, Frye said.
“There is no doubt this vaccine will change the way we are doing things now and will make things a lot better,” he said.
Frye said he had no problem recommending that Oklahomans get the vaccination.
“We are very positive about this vaccine,” he said. “So far, the information we have received about the safety and efficacy about it is outstanding. I think it is going to be game changer for us in Oklahoma and throughout the world.”
Frye said the Oklahoma State Department of Health is not mandating that individuals get vaccinated and it is important that Oklahomans continue to take precautions to curb the spread of the virus.
