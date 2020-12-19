COVID-19 vaccinations: Answers to common questions

The local health department’s answer: “No, the vaccine is not recommended for those with current or suspected COVID-19 infection.”

If someone has already had COVID-19 and recovered, do they still need to be vaccinated?

The Tulsa Health Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Health recommend that you receive the vaccine even if you have already had COVID-19, so long as you have fully recovered.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, not enough information is yet available for experts to know how long those who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected by the body’s own natural immunity, but early evidence suggests that it may not last very long. Also, it is has been established that a person can become infected with the novel coronavirus more than once.

Does the rapid development and approval of vaccines mean they might not be safe? Angelidis said people concerned about the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines can rest assured knowing that all of the studies and testing methods used to determine effectiveness and safety that could typically take two full years have been completed or will be completed before any of the vaccines are approved for use.