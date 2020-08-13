The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 705 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 11 deaths from the virus.
Tulsa County reported 101 of those new cases and three deaths, a woman aged 50-64 and a man and woman 65 or older.
Rogers County also saw the death of one woman over 65, and two of Thursday's total deaths had been identified in the past 24 hours. Caddo, Garfield, Haskell, Latimer, Lincoln and Oklahoma counties also reported deaths Thursday.
State hospitalization numbers also rose, by 81 patients, back to 600 on Thursday.
Oklahoma's death toll is 638 with 46,103 cases confirmed since March.