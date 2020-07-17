Seven more Oklahomans died from COVID-19 and hundreds more are infected by the disease.
Oklahoma State Department of Health officials reported the new deaths Friday. Two of those who died were Tulsa County residents: a man and a woman who were older than 65.
Five residents from Rogers, Pottawatomie, Hughes, Seminole and Texas counties also died. The Hughes and Texas counties residents were in the 36-49 age group. All others were older than 65.
There were 207 new confirmed cases reported in Tulsa County and 699 new confirmed cases reported statewide, according to OSDH data.
Across the state, 604 COVID-19 patients are reportedly hospitalized.
The state's rolling 7-day average for new cases has climbed again to a new high of 721. The 7-day rolling average in Tulsa County has also climbed to a new high of 167. The previous county high was set on July 12 at 166.
The new rolling average high for Tulsa County comes on the heels of a mask ordinance signed by Mayor G.T. Bynum on Thursday.
“The mask mandate is not the last option,” Bynum said during a COVID-19 briefing on July 8. “The last option is to start rolling back and ultimately going back to shelter-in-place, like we were a few months ago. The mask is the interim measure.”
The ordinance applies to people 18 years of age and older and says those “located within Public Service Areas of Places of Public Accommodation or an Educational Building are required to wear face coverings at all times when present therein. Except as otherwise provided herein, persons in any Public Setting wherein social or physical distancing cannot be maintained are required to wear face coverings.”
The ordinance includes an exception for people eating and drinking in restaurants. People visiting a place defined as a “Public Setting,” such as workplaces, houses of worship, gyms and child care facilities, will be required to wear masks when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so public health officials encourage people to wear a mask or cloth face covering and to stay at least 6 feet from people who don’t live with them.
Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to public health officials. A cloth face mask curtails the amount of respiratory droplets that escape from the wearer, preventing the unknowing spread of the virus.
Health experts have previously said wearing a mask can also help to serve as a reminder to be aware of social distancing guidelines.
In addition, people should avoid being in group or mass gatherings.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use of hand sanitizer also can help prevent the spread of the disease, health experts say.
Those seeking to be tested for COVID-19 may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.