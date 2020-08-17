COVID-19 update

Two more people from Tulsa County have died with COVID-19 as of Monday, as Oklahoma health officials reported 369 new cases and four deaths statewide. 

None of the four deaths, including a man and woman from Tulsa County in the 50-64 age group, were identified in the past 24 hours, according to a news release. 

As of Friday, 506 patients were hospitalized with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection; 48,711 cases have been reported across Oklahoma since March.

