COVID-19: Tulsa County jail sees cases climb along with community; 85% of inmates are unvaccinated

Inmates in the general population are tested upon development of symptoms and isolate in their cell unless they also require medical attention.

"We're most susceptible to it when someone is booked in, but we have had people in general population test positive," Regalado said.

Pods with more than five active cases are placed on restricted movement, he said, which means others in that pod who haven't tested positive must wear a mask outside of the pod. If a negative inmate of such a pod is summoned to court, the jail notifies the respective judge of the inmate's pod's status, and it is left to the judge's discretion whether to invite that inmate into his or her courtroom. The protocol is the same for attorney appointments, Regalado said. COVID-19 positive inmates are quarantined.

Four of the jail's 26 housing units are currently on restricted movement due to COVID-19, Roebuck said.

Regalado said the jail is closely monitoring the developments despite its numbers being far below their former peak.

Problems may arise, he said, "if we start having to segregate pods into restricted movement pods, which takes additional personnel.

"I think everybody knows that right now we are in a personnel crisis."