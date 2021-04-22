COVID-19: Tulsa County continues to see slight increase in weekly case count

The state's weekly new case count of COVID-19 patients continued to decrease this week, but Tulsa County's numbers appear to be taking the opposite trend.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 1,675 new cases were confirmed across the state within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 240. Oklahoma hasn't seen a rolling seven-day average that low since June.

Tulsa County reported 428 new cases; a figure that has been slightly increasing every week since the total bottomed out four months ago at the end of a vast plummet from January, when weekly highs once surpassed 4,400.

Since the low, the region's seven-day rolling average of new cases has ticked up from 40 to 61.

Hospitalizations reflected a similar contrast from the state to the county.

A total of 211 virus patients remained hospitalized across the state on Wednesday, the most recent data available, including 53 patients in ICU beds. Tulsa County houses 69 of those patients, with 16 in ICU beds. The region's counts have more than doubled from a low reached in late March, however, occupancy rates at hospitals across the state remain in the green zone, or lowest level, of OSDH's hospital surge plan.