COVID-19: Tulsa City Council adds teeth to mask, distancing requirements

"I think it will empower our businesses to say, 'I have to do this because I want to stay open,'" Decter-Wright said. "It's going to have to come from the top, from the company CEO down to the management and training the clerks to de-escalate.

"I can really appreciate, and I know people feel like it's unsafe. But I hope that we're not going to go down the what-if worm hole for the 1 or 2 percent of the population that literally is just not going to cooperate."

Those penalties against businesses, up to a $1,200 fine or 6 months in the city jail, also apply to public events and gatherings operating without or out of compliance with COVID-19 safety plans through the Health Department.

Previously, the Tulsa Health Department required a COVID-19 safety plan for a public gathering of more than 500 people at least 14 days ahead of the event. Tuesday night's ordinance lowers that limit to 150 people, with Councilor Kara Joy McKee suggesting that the number drop further to 25 if the Health Department can keep up with event requests.

"I realize this is not a popular opinion, but I felt the need to state it that 150 is still a bit high," McKee said. "Given the emergency situation we are in, I wish that we had a solution here with a lower number for recommendation of safety plans and enforcement.