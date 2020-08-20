Oklahoma has more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported an additional 10 deaths.
The state reported 746 new cases, bringing the total to 50,669 since the pandemic began. Of new cases, 110 were in Tulsa County as well as one death, a man in the 50-64 age group.
Two more deaths were reported in Pittsburg County, both women over 65. One of Thursday's deaths was identified in the past 24 hours.
According to state data, 564 patients across Oklahoma remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Since March, 709 Oklahomans have died with the novel coronavirus.
Tulsa city and county officials are set for a noon news conference Thursday on the local COVID-19 response. Watch here or via the official Facebook Live stream.