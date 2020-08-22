Ten more Oklahomans have died of the COVID-19 and more than 850 residents have contracted the virus, state health officials reported Saturday.
The state reported 853 new infections, bringing the total to 52,599 since the pandemic began. Of new cases, 1,465 are presently active in Tulsa County, with two additional deaths.
Since March, 725 Oklahomans have died from the novel coronavirus.
According to the state's weekly epidemiology report, there were 4,566 confirmed new cases between Aug. 14 through Thursday, a 2.6% decline from the previous week. Oklahoma's positive percentage rate is 7.4%.
In that same time frame, 71 people died of COVID-19, a 57.8% increase. The state's 7-day moving average of coronavirus-related deaths is currently 10 per day.
State data indicates 578 patients across Oklahoma remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. Of those patients, 237 are in the ICU.
