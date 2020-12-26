 Skip to main content
COVID-19: State's seven-day average increases; 29 more Oklahomans die of coronavirus in latest reporting
Coronavirus

  • Updated
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday has reported an additional 3,955 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths. 

The seven-day rolling average of new, confirmed infections is at 3,535, breaking the record set just days earlier.

Due to the Christmas Day holiday, the latest data numbers reported on Saturday are those that would have been reported Friday, the state health departments said. Figures reported Sunday will also reflect Saturday's data.

Among the new deaths were Tulsa County patients in the 65 or older age group. 

All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Beckham, Carter Cleveland, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Johnson, Love, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc and Washington counties, bringing the state’s death total since March to 2,357.

There have been 600 COVID-19-related deaths in December, the most of any month since the state began identifying them. 

A total of 276,508 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began.

A total of 1,892 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized, with 461 of those patients in ICU beds, according to the latest data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time, and 41 were unoccupied as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 45,349

Deaths: 367 (+6)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 276,508 (+3,955)

Deaths: 2,357 (+29)

United States

Confirmed cases: 19,231,256

Deaths: 338,438

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 80,442,779

Deaths: 1,761,366

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

