COVID-19: State's seven-day average increases; 29 more Oklahomans die of coronavirus in latest reporting

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday has reported an additional 3,955 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new, confirmed infections is at 3,535, breaking the record set just days earlier.

Due to the Christmas Day holiday, the latest data numbers reported on Saturday are those that would have been reported Friday, the state health departments said. Figures reported Sunday will also reflect Saturday's data.

Among the new deaths were Tulsa County patients in the 65 or older age group.

All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Beckham, Carter Cleveland, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Johnson, Love, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pontotoc and Washington counties, bringing the state’s death total since March to 2,357.

There have been 600 COVID-19-related deaths in December, the most of any month since the state began identifying them.

A total of 276,508 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began.