COVID 19: State's deadliest month continues as 11 more Oklahomans die from virus
Coronavirus

COVID 19: State's deadliest month continues as 11 more Oklahomans die from virus

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths Saturday.

State health officials report 122,762 cases have been confirmed since March and 1,337 Oklahomans have died from the disease.

The new cases reported Friday include 223 in Tulsa County; three residents of Tulsa County were among recently reported deaths.

As of a survey of state facilities Friday, 852 patients were hospitalized related to COVID-19; 308 were in ICU beds.

The state's epidemiology report indicates that despite overall cases declining by 10% this week, deaths — 96 of them — rose by 9%. 

October has been Oklahoma's deadliest period with 306 deaths, the most in a single month since the pandemic was declared in March.  

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 22,535 (+223)

Deaths: 214 (+3)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 153.3

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 121,762 (+1,267)

Deaths: 1,337 (+11)

Hospitalizations: 852 (-13)

Active cases: 15,133 (+101)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,091

United States

Confirmed cases: 9,336,073

Deaths: 235,453

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 46,145,019

Deaths: 1,197,152

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

