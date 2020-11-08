COVID-19: State will not release new numbers Sunday; official says no more duplicate cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday released a corrected number of COVID-19 cases for Saturday and said no new numbers would be released Sunday.

"Today’s individual case number, 4,507, is a corrected version of yesterday’s number (4,741) with all duplicate cases removed," State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in a statement issued Sunday.

"(Sunday), we will not be releasing a new daily case number, allowing our data reporting system to catch up and ensure duplications are removed from the daily number prior to release moving forward.

"We are committed to giving the public and media accurate and transparent data, and this will ensure the daily number reflects the actual case count.

"We will continue to point to the 7-day average, percent positivity and hospitalizations in addition to the daily number to give a more complete picture of trends," Frye said.

"We have no reason to believe our revised number is an anomaly, but instead shows community spread is occurring. We continue to urge all Oklahomans to take this highly-contagious virus seriously and act immediately to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance to others. Together we can bring these numbers down and protect our friends, family and neighbors."