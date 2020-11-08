COVID-19: State will not release new numbers Sunday; official says no more duplicate cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Sunday released a corrected number of COVID-19 cases for Saturday and said no new numbers would be released Sunday.
"Today’s individual case number, 4,507, is a corrected version of yesterday’s number (4,741) with all duplicate cases removed," State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in a statement issued Sunday.
"(Sunday), we will not be releasing a new daily case number, allowing our data reporting system to catch up and ensure duplications are removed from the daily number prior to release moving forward.
"We are committed to giving the public and media accurate and transparent data, and this will ensure the daily number reflects the actual case count.
"We will continue to point to the 7-day average, percent positivity and hospitalizations in addition to the daily number to give a more complete picture of trends," Frye said.
"We have no reason to believe our revised number is an anomaly, but instead shows community spread is occurring. We continue to urge all Oklahomans to take this highly-contagious virus seriously and act immediately to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance to others. Together we can bring these numbers down and protect our friends, family and neighbors."
As of the most recent survey of state facilities, 326 hospitalized Oklahomans were in the ICU, representing 93% of available beds. Down from the records set earlier this week, 1,025 patients were in hospital facilities across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
State health officials report 136,258 cases have been confirmed since March.
Tulsa remains in the first tier of the state hospital surge plan with 12.8% of hospitalizations being COVID-19 patients.
Nine Tulsa County ZIP codes were listed as at severe risk for COVID-19 exposure in the latest Tulsa Health Department hazard map, released Friday.
ZIP codes in the red — or severe — category included 74134, 74119, 47103, 74104, 74050, 74021 (which includes Collinsville), 74033 (which includes Glenpool), 74008 (which includes Bixby) and 74011 (which includes southern Broken Arrow).
Red on THD’s map signifies “severe and uncontrolled” COVID-19 spread, meaning “outbreaks are present and worsening.”
Orange is high risk; yellow is moderate risk; and green is low risk. The latest update had 28 Tulsa County ZIP codes in orange and four in yellow. One — 74131 — was shown in green.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 24,361 (+378 from Friday)
Deaths: 226 (+0)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 136,258 (-234 from Friday)
Deaths: 1,438 (+0)
United States
Confirmed cases: 9,900,788
Deaths: 237,288
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 50,078,292
Deaths: 1,253,311
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
