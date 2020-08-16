Thirteen more Oklahomans have died from COVID-19, state health officials reported Saturday as new cases went up by 901, the highest daily increase in nearly two weeks.
The death toll has risen to 657, with 47,798 infections confirmed across the state since March.
Saturday’s daily case total climbed to its highest number since Aug. 5 when 1,101 new infections were reported.
Tulsa County, where 113 people have died, recorded 191 new cases in Saturday’s reporting.
Across the state, 426 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19; 236 of them are in intensive care.
According to the Oklahoma Health Department’s weekly epidemiology report, total confirmed cases through Thursday declined by 16.3% and deaths dropped by 23.7% from a week ago.
The state’s current positive percentage rate is 7.2%.
