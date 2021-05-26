 Skip to main content
COVID-19: State reports more than 800 new virus cases in last week as averages continue to drop
  Updated
The state’s weekly average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday continued to inch toward a low not seen since early June 2020.

OSDH reported 815 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 116.

Tulsa County reported 258 new cases in the same timeframe; bringing the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 37; up from 30 last week.

About 1,250 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, with 348 active cases in Tulsa county.

Recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 108 virus patients admitted, including 33 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 31 of those patients, with 10 in ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 1.3 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.6 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.

Those interested in scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment may do so at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or find other vaccination opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below is current as of Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 75,151

Deaths: 1,109

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 452,288

Deaths (CDC): 8,414

United States

Cases: 33,171,024

Deaths: 591,116

World

Cases: 167,961,302

Deaths: 3,488,454

Sources: OSDH, CDC, Johns Hopkins University

Changes to reporting

  • Executive order reports published Mondays through Fridays will stop.
  • Some data still being collected that appeared in the executive order reports will be added to the 11 a.m. updates each day, which will include current hospitalization and ICU numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services.
  • The hospital bed and personal protective equipment online dashboard won’t be updated and eventually will be pulled down.
  • The weekly epidemiology report published Wednesdays will continue, though some of its content – like cumulative antibody test data – will be removed.
  • The state is likely to stop publishing its hospital surge tier report.
  • The state’s alert map will change, given that Level 4 is based on staffed bed availability that no longer will be tracked on the dashboard.
  • Active cases will dip significantly this week because current hospitalization criteria will be removed from the calculation and revised to be 14 days after positive test or symptom onset.
