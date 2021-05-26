COVID-19: State reports more than 800 new virus cases in last week as averages continue to drop

The state’s weekly average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday continued to inch toward a low not seen since early June 2020.

OSDH reported 815 new cases of the virus were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 116.

Tulsa County reported 258 new cases in the same timeframe; bringing the region’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 37; up from 30 last week.

About 1,250 documented cases remained active in the state Wednesday, with 348 active cases in Tulsa county.

Recent three-day averages of hospitalizations across the state showed 108 virus patients admitted, including 33 patients in ICU beds.

Tulsa County hospitals housed 31 of those patients, with 10 in ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, the state had administered more than 2.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

More than 1.3 million Oklahomans have completed their vaccination series, and more than 1.6 million have received at least one dose, according to OSDH.