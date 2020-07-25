The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced another 965 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 12 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Saturday's totals bring the state to 30,081 confirmed positive cases and 496 deaths since the pandemic began in early March. As of Friday, 625 patients, including 148 in Tulsa County, are currently hospitalized, according to state and county data.
Tulsa County, which has seen 89 COVID-19 deaths since March, has reported there are 1,082 active cases of the disease as of Friday. The rolling seven-day new case average for the county ticked up to 159 after reaching a high of 177 on July 17.
According to the state's weekly epidemiology report, the number of deaths in Oklahoma since July 16 increased by 39.3%. The 12 deaths reported Saturday are the most since 10 were reported on April 28.
Currently, the state's positive percentage rate is 6.4%.
OSU Medicine has launched an online scheduling system for its drive-through COVID-19 testing at 1111 W. 17th St. To make an appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, go to okla.st/schedulecovid19test or call 918-281-2750.
Testing through the Tulsa Health Department is also through appointment at 918-582-9355.
