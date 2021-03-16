 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: State reports 4,788 total investigated deaths; data reporting change comes amid decreasing cases, increasing vaccinations
Coronavirus

COVID-19: State reports 4,788 total investigated deaths; data reporting change comes amid decreasing cases, increasing vaccinations

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

CDC counts 2,492 more COVID deaths than Oklahoma health officials. Here's why.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 491 new COVID-19 infections, marking the 20th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The downward-trending metric is one of three — cases, deaths and hospitalizations — that prompted the state to update its data-reporting practices on Wednesday.

“These changes are intended to better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Joli Stone in a news release. “After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories... and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting.” 

The state's daily case numbers will continue to be reported daily, but most other metrics will be updated weekly on Wednesdays. 

A total of 433,516 cases had been confirmed across the state since March 2020 on Wednesday, with 416,604 cases since considered recovered. A total of 11,401 cases remained active.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases, 467 on Wednesday, has been below 1,000 for 27 days, according to OSDH data. 

Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,594 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since the onset of the pandemic, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state reported 4,788 total investigated deaths, 761 of which were identified in Tulsa County residents. The report accounted for 87 newly confirmed deaths since last week. 

Across the state, 270 COVID-19 positive patients remained hospitalized Tuesday, with 74 in ICU beds. Sixty-two of those total patients remained hospitalized in Tulsa County, with 21 in ICU beds, according to OSDH.

Sixty new infections were reported in Tulsa County on Wednesday, bringing the area's seven-day rolling average of new cases to 53. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 72,099 (+60)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 433,516 (+491)

United States

Confirmed cases: 29,581,412

Deaths: 537,527

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 120,985,381

Deaths: 2,675,158

COVID-19 testing remains important as Oklahoma begins genomic sequencing of virus

Q&A: State vaccination portal help and other guidance as most Oklahomans now eligible

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Get vaccinated

Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, or locate other vaccine opportunities at vaccinefinder.org.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fed expects key rate at near zero through 2023

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News