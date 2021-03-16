COVID-19: State reports 4,788 total investigated deaths; data reporting change comes amid decreasing cases, increasing vaccinations

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 491 new COVID-19 infections, marking the 20th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The downward-trending metric is one of three — cases, deaths and hospitalizations — that prompted the state to update its data-reporting practices on Wednesday.

“These changes are intended to better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Joli Stone in a news release. “After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories... and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting.”

The state's daily case numbers will continue to be reported daily, but most other metrics will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

A total of 433,516 cases had been confirmed across the state since March 2020 on Wednesday, with 416,604 cases since considered recovered. A total of 11,401 cases remained active.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases, 467 on Wednesday, has been below 1,000 for 27 days, according to OSDH data.