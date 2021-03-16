COVID-19: State reports 4,788 investigated deaths; data reporting change comes amid decreasing cases, increasing vaccinations

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 491 new COVID-19 infections in the state on Wednesday, continuing a trend that has seen 20 consecutive days with fewer than 1,000 new cases reported.
The downward-trending metric is one of three — cases, hospitalizations and deaths — that prompted the state to update its data-reporting practices on Wednesday.
“These changes are intended to better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public,” Deputy State Epidemiologist Joli Stone said in a news release.
“After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories … and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting.”
The state's daily case numbers will continue to be reported daily, but most other metrics will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.
A total of 433,516 cases had been confirmed across the state since March 2020 by Wednesday, with 416,604 people who had tested positive now being considered recovered. A total of 11,401 cases remained active Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases, 467 on Wednesday, has been below 1,000 for 27 days, according to State Department of Health data.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,594 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state, with the data based on death certificates, since the onset of the pandemic, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.
The state reported having investigated 4,788 deaths, 761 of which were those of Tulsa County residents. The report accounted for 87 newly confirmed deaths since last week.
Across the state, 270 COVID-19 positive patients remained hospitalized Tuesday, with 74 in intensive care. Sixty-two of those total patients were in Tulsa County hospitals, with 21 in ICU beds, according to the State Health Department.
Sixty new infections were reported in Tulsa County on Wednesday, bringing the county's seven-day rolling average of new cases to 53.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 72,099 (+60)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 433,516 (+491)
United States
Confirmed cases: 29,581,412
Deaths: 537,527
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 120,985,381
Deaths: 2,675,158
