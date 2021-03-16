COVID-19: State reports 4,788 investigated deaths; data reporting change comes amid decreasing cases, increasing vaccinations

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 491 new COVID-19 infections in the state on Wednesday, continuing a trend that has seen 20 consecutive days with fewer than 1,000 new cases reported.

The downward-trending metric is one of three — cases, hospitalizations and deaths — that prompted the state to update its data-reporting practices on Wednesday.

“These changes are intended to better represent Oklahoma’s COVID-19 data to the public,” Deputy State Epidemiologist Joli Stone said in a news release.

“After a year of reporting daily numbers in many categories … and vaccination continuing to trend upward, we believe now is a good time to switch to weekly reporting. Data transparency has been and will continue to be important to OSDH, no matter the cadence of reporting.”

The state's daily case numbers will continue to be reported daily, but most other metrics will be updated weekly on Wednesdays.

A total of 433,516 cases had been confirmed across the state since March 2020 by Wednesday, with 416,604 people who had tested positive now being considered recovered. A total of 11,401 cases remained active Wednesday.