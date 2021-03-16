COVID-19: State reports 232 new infections; hospitalizations see slight increase

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 232 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, marking the 19th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 513, according to OSDH data.

A total of 433,025 cases have been confirmed across the state since March 2020 on Tuesday, with 416,227 cases reportedly recovered as of Monday. As of Monday, 11,865 cases remained active.

Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,552 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since the onset of the pandemic, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state had not yet updated its total of investigated deaths reported last Tuesday, 4,701 — 746 of which were identified in Tulsa County residents. The state said it would aim to update its investigated death toll weekly.

Across the state, 277 COVID-19 positive patients remained hospitalized Monday, with 92 in ICU beds. Sixty-five of those total patients remained hospitalized in Tulsa County, with 31 in ICU beds, according to OSDH.

Each hospitalization figure listed above represents a slight increase from previously reported figures.