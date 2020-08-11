OKcoronavirusbycounty

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 765 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 13 additional deaths from the virus. 

Three of those deaths were identified in the last 24 hours. One woman in the 65 or older age group died in Tulsa County, and another man over 65 died in Rogers County.

Tulsa County saw a 185 cases on Tuesday. 

Updated hospitalization numbers showed a drop from 594 reported hospitalized Friday to 530 as of Tuesday. 

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

Video: Dr. Dart gives an update on COVID-19 on Aug. 4