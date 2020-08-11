The gold standard for COVID-19 testing is called polymerase chain reaction, or PCR for short. These find the virus's genetic code and are highly sensitive and accurate but can take days for results.
Antigen tests seek out proteins made by the specific coronavirus and can produce results within 15 minutes for about $35 a test. The cheaper antigen tests are not supposed to be treated as presumptive, the Department of Health and Human Services has said after the federal government invested $24 million for the BD Veritor Plus system to meet rapid-testing needs nationwide.
The results of rapid antigen tests may result in up to 15% false negatives, and the government has reportedly said they should not be "the sole basis for treatment or patient management decisions, including infection control decisions.”
Federal agencies and antigen-test manufacturers recommend confirming negative results of antigen testing with PCR.
Antibody tests look for evidence of a previous infection by seeking out proof in your immune system. They do not indicate a present infection and are not considered a diagnostic tool.