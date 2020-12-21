 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: State reporting record average of new COVID-19 cases per day; more than 1,600 hospitalized
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: State reporting record average of new COVID-19 cases per day; more than 1,600 hospitalized

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

Broken Arrow group's letter protests City Council inaction: 'Wearing this mask — it’s a simple gesture'

Tulsa County ZIP codes at 'extreme severe risk' of COVID-19 spread double from last week

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 2,596 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and six additional deaths.  

The deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Cleveland, Grady and Pottawatomie counties; bringing the state’s death total to 2,218 since March.

A total of 1,657 people with confirmed cases of COVID remained hospitalized Sunday across Oklahoma, according to the latest data.

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time; 63 of those beds were empty as of Sunday.

According to OSHD, 263,434 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began. A total 35,544 cases remained active Monday, and more than 224,670 are considered recovered.  

Tulsa County recorded an additional 427 cases and no new deaths.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is a record 3,381.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 44,100 (+427)

Deaths: 350 (+0)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 263,434 (+2,596)

Deaths: 2,218 (+6)

United States

Confirmed cases: 17,860,634

Deaths: 317,749

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 77,054,995

Deaths: 1,697,062

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Health care workers are among Tulsans of the Year

Gallery: Everything we know about possible long-term effects of COVID-19





Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News