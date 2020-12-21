COVID-19: State reporting record average of new COVID-19 cases per day; more than 1,600 hospitalized

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 2,596 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and six additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Cleveland, Grady and Pottawatomie counties; bringing the state’s death total to 2,218 since March.

A total of 1,657 people with confirmed cases of COVID remained hospitalized Sunday across Oklahoma, according to the latest data.

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time; 63 of those beds were empty as of Sunday.

According to OSHD, 263,434 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began. A total 35,544 cases remained active Monday, and more than 224,670 are considered recovered.

Tulsa County recorded an additional 427 cases and no new deaths.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is a record 3,381.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 44,100 (+427)

Deaths: 350 (+0)