COVID-19: State now averaging 30 COVID-19 deaths per day as health officials report 4,200 new cases

The state is second only to Utah by 0.1% for the highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the nation.

According to state data, 324,875 cases have been confirmed in Oklahomans since March. A total of 40,268 confirmed cases remain active.

The Tulsa Health Department’s latest hazard map updated Friday shows 28 ZIP codes in the county in dark red for “extreme severe risk” of COVID-19. That was up from 23 on Dec. 30 and 19 on Dec. 18. There are now 11 in red for severe risk, and the final three in orange for high risk.

THD uses Johns Hopkins University methodology, with ZIP code rates based on a 14-day moving average of active cases per 1,000 residents.

An interactive map, along with guidance for each color level, is available on THD’s website.

Registration is open at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, with limited appointment scheduling on the online portal. As of Thursday evening, 2,600 Tulsa County appointments for first doses had been made for next week through the portal.