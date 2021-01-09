COVID-19: State now averaging 30 COVID-19 deaths per day as health officials report 4,200 new cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,289 new COVID-19 cases and an additional 35 deaths just a day after state hospital admissions climbed to its highest rate of the pandemic.
A total of 1,926 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Friday evening, with 467 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities.
The state’s seven-day average of daily cases is 3,360; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.
The confirmed death toll since March has risen to 2,783. The state is now averaging 30.1 COVID-19-related deaths per day.
Tulsa County reported 769 new cases Saturday, along with seven additional deaths. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 637.
The state's weekly epidemiology report indicates that total cases have increased by 32% and fatalities by 13.7% since Jan. 1.
The state typically has about 1,000 ICU beds available for use; 45 beds remained unoccupied Friday.
Previously tying Georgia for the spot, Oklahoma now ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for the highest rates of new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19 infections, according to information released through the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
The state is second only to Utah by 0.1% for the highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the nation.
According to state data, 324,875 cases have been confirmed in Oklahomans since March. A total of 40,268 confirmed cases remain active.
The Tulsa Health Department’s latest hazard map updated Friday shows 28 ZIP codes in the county in dark red for “extreme severe risk” of COVID-19. That was up from 23 on Dec. 30 and 19 on Dec. 18. There are now 11 in red for severe risk, and the final three in orange for high risk.
THD uses Johns Hopkins University methodology, with ZIP code rates based on a 14-day moving average of active cases per 1,000 residents.
An interactive map, along with guidance for each color level, is available on THD’s website.
Registration is open at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, with limited appointment scheduling on the online portal. As of Thursday evening, 2,600 Tulsa County appointments for first doses had been made for next week through the portal.
Oklahomans will be asked a series of yes-or-no questions in a survey “to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan.” The portal will let users opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.
At this time, the only groups who may schedule appointments through the portal are Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and/or first responders. Appointments will be offered as vaccine shipment supplies allow.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 53,356 (+769)
Deaths: 450 (+7)
Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 324,875 (+4,289)
Deaths: 2,738 (+35)
United States
Confirmed cases: 22,513,615
Deaths: 378,909
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 89,717,654
Deaths: 1,928,231
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
