For the first time since early August, Oklahoma has surpassed 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Friday.
The state reported 1,077 new infections, bringing the total to 51,746 since the pandemic began. Of new cases, 222 were in Tulsa County.
The last time Oklahoma exceeded 1,000 cases was Aug. 5, when 1,101 were reported along with 17 deaths.
Six more deaths were reported across the state on Friday. Since March, 715 Oklahomans have died with the novel coronavirus.
According to state data, 562 patients across Oklahoma remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.
