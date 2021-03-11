COVID-19: State averaging 615 new cases a day; CDC tallies 7,433 Oklahomans' deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 694 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, marking the 14th consecutive day the state reported fewer than 1,000 new cases daily.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 615, heading back in the direction of Monday’s lowest recorded average since mid-July of 611 after two days of increase, according to OSDH data.

OSDH reported 430,944 cases have been confirmed across the state in the same time period, with 414,566 cases considered recovered. A total of 11,677 cases remained active Thursday as the number rose slightly, interrupting a fall from mid-January.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had tallied 7,433 deaths involving COVID-19 in the state since March 2020, according to the agency’s National Center for Health Statistics.

The state’s updated total of COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation was 4,701 Tuesday. The state has said the metric will be updated weekly as the CDC’s numbers, based on death certificates, are updated daily.

A total of 288 patients remained hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the most recent data available, with 70 in ICU beds.