Interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye announced 894 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Frye also revealed an 820-case backlog from Sunday and Monday's totals.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said in a news release Monday that both days' totals, 168 and 209, were low because of "technical data entry issues" and "do not reflect real-time data."
The state's total number of cases is now 27,147, he said.
Frye said the system the state uses to track COVID-19 case data "was never really designed for a pandemic" and that a replacement system was in the works.
However, he said he did not know how long that would take.
"It's hard to predict whether (case reporting delays) are going to be ongoing," he said. "(The system) crashed several times this week.
"They do have it back up and running today, and hopefully it will stay that way."
Frye also said he believed the state will be caught up on the actual number of cases and there's "no question" about the accuracy of the numbers.
"We go in an re-verify everyone of those cases to make sure they are not counted more than once," he said.
Frye made the comments during a Zoom news conference with Gov. Kevin Stitt and state hospital officials.
Stitt, who tested positive for the virus last week and remains in home quarantine, gave a brief update on his health — saying he felt good with "just a little bit of stuffiness."
But Stitt did not take questions.
"Governor Stitt had to run to another meeting and will not be available for questions this afternoon," the governor's office wrote in the chat window of Tuesday's Zoom meeting.
Fye and health officials from several hospital systems said the state's hospital infrastructure remains capable of handling the current spike.
“Oklahoma’s hospital infrustucture remains in a strong position,” he said.
Stitt said, "Should Oklahoma experience a worst-case scenario, we always have the levers to pull non-emergency surgeries.
"We do not want to get to this point. We want to practice measures … so we never have to flip these switches."
Stitt also said the state's stockpile of personal protective equipment (PPE) remains strong.
“We really feel like we’re in a great position on the PPE side," he said.
