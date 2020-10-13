COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

A spike in COVID-19 cases at Tulsa County's jail has caused one downtown ZIP code to be designated red, or severe risk, in a map updated weekly by Tulsa Health Department.

Spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said Tuesday morning that public health officials informed Tulsa County Sheriff's Office staff that with 79 active infections, the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center at 300 N. Denver Ave. accounted for the alert change within the 74103 ZIP code.

Roebuck said as of Friday that one pod, which includes inmate workers who circulate among the jail's population, was placed on a precautionary quarantine after some inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

She said as of Tuesday morning, four more pods have been quarantined within the general population.

All inmates went through a new round of COVID-19 testing, Roebuck said, as the inmate worker pod was quarantined. She said public health officials indicated that a fresh round of testing among the Tulsa County jail population would result in a spike.