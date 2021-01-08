COVID-19: Single-day high of 5,232 new cases reported in Oklahoma, 31 more deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported a record 5,232 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more deaths related to the virus as the state claimed the highest rate of new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country.
The previous single-day high of new confirmed cases was set on New Year's Day at 5,119.
A total of 1,961 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Thursday evening, with 477 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities.
The state typically has about 1,000 ICU beds available for use; 49 beds remained unoccupied Thursday.
Previously tying Georgia for the spot, Oklahoma now ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for the highest rates of new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19 infections, according to information released through the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
The state is second only to Utah by 0.1% for the highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the nation.
According to state data, 320,586 cases have been confirmed in Oklahomans since March, with 280,430 patients considered recovered, according to the State Health Department. A total of 37,453 confirmed cases remain active.
The state’s seven-day average of daily cases is 3,504; the record rolling average, 3,535, was reported Dec. 25.
A Logan County woman age 18-35 and two Tulsa County women age 36-49 were among newly reported virus fatalities.
All other fatal cases were patients 50 or older in Choctaw, Comanche, Creek, Custer, Kay, Latimer, LeFlore, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Tulsa and Washington counties. The confirmed death toll since March has risen to 2,703.
Tulsa County reported 666 new cases Friday, along with seven additional deaths. The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 537.
Registration is open at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, with limited appointment scheduling on the online portal. As of Thursday evening, 2,600 Tulsa County appointments for first doses had been made for next week through the portal.
Oklahomans will be asked a series of yes-or-no questions in a survey "to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan." The portal will let users opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.
At this time, the only groups who may schedule appointments through the portal are Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and/or first responders. Appointments will be offered as vaccine shipment supplies allow.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 52,587 (+666)
Deaths: 444 (+7)
Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 320,586 (+5,232)
Deaths: 2,703 (+31)
United States
Confirmed cases: 21,617,462
Deaths: 365,882
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 88,222,239
Deaths: 1,904,122
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine