COVID-19: Single-day high of 5,232 new cases reported in Oklahoma, 31 more deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Friday reported a record 5,232 new COVID-19 cases and 31 more deaths related to the virus as the state claimed the highest rate of new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country.

The previous single-day high of new confirmed cases was set on New Year's Day at 5,119.

A total of 1,961 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized in Oklahoma as of Thursday evening, with 477 in ICU beds, according to the state’s most recent survey of facilities.

The state typically has about 1,000 ICU beds available for use; 49 beds remained unoccupied Thursday.

Previously tying Georgia for the spot, Oklahoma now ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for the highest rates of new hospital admissions for confirmed COVID-19 infections, according to information released through the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

The state is second only to Utah by 0.1% for the highest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the nation.