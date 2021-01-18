 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Seven more deaths reported in Oklahoma, still No. 1 in U.S. for test positivity
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Seven more deaths reported in Oklahoma, still No. 1 in U.S. for test positivity

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

Districts face significant staffing issues, forcing them to close schools and send students to distance learning

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths related to the virus.

An average of 3,081 new infections are being confirmed daily across Oklahoma, which continues to lead the nation in test positivity with a rate of 21.1%.

The number of cases in the state is now 356,816 (214,236 considered recovered) with 2,994 deaths from the virus. 

A Tulsa County patient 65 or older was among seven newly reported fatal cases; six more deaths were recorded in patients 50 or older from Creek, Grady, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

A total of 39,586 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,637 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized as of the most recent survey of facilities.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 58,471 (+345)

Deaths: 497 (+1)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 356,816 (+1,837)

Deaths: 2,994 (+7)

United States

Confirmed cases: 23,952,960

Deaths: 397,672

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 95,179,173

Deaths: 2,033,641

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Video: Vaccine distribution begins for older Oklahomans

COVID-19 vaccine Q&A for Oklahomans as Phase 2 rollout continues

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News