COVID-19: Seven more deaths reported in Oklahoma, still No. 1 in U.S. for test positivity

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths related to the virus.
An average of 3,081 new infections are being confirmed daily across Oklahoma, which continues to lead the nation in test positivity with a rate of 21.1%.
The number of cases in the state is now 356,816 (214,236 considered recovered) with 2,994 deaths from the virus.
A Tulsa County patient 65 or older was among seven newly reported fatal cases; six more deaths were recorded in patients 50 or older from Creek, Grady, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.
A total of 39,586 cases remain active, according to state data.
Across the state, 1,637 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized as of the most recent survey of facilities.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 58,471 (+345)
Deaths: 497 (+1)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 356,816 (+1,837)
Deaths: 2,994 (+7)
United States
Confirmed cases: 23,952,960
Deaths: 397,672
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 95,179,173
Deaths: 2,033,641
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
COVID-19 vaccine Q&A for Oklahomans as Phase 2 rollout continues
I signed up at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov but never got an email confirmation of any kind — what should I do?
What determines how many appointments are available?
I’ve been told I can make an appointment, but I went to the portal and there were none available within 100 miles — what do I do now?
When will new appointments be added to the online portal as the state is updated on the supply of vaccines expected to ship from the federal government?
Someone I know is unable to go online to access the vaccination portal — how can they make sure to get an appointment?
How are 211 and LIFE Senior Services trying to help?
Can I show up at a vaccination site without an appointment to wait for someone to miss their scheduled time?
What happens if I am unable to make my scheduled appointment? Can it be changed?
At what point do I schedule my second dose or "booster shot"?
I can't get an appointment for my booster dose when I am supposed to — is it OK to take it any later?
Can I choose whether I receive a Moderna or Pfizer shot?
Will I be able to drive-through to get my vaccination or will I have to go inside a facility?
My email says I'm Phase 3 or Phase 4. How and when will I get to make an appointment?
If I have already had COVID-19, do I still need to consider getting the vaccine?
Do I still need to practice the three W’s after getting my vaccination?
Can you be a carrier of the virus after receiving a vaccination?
I have an autoimmune disorder; is the vaccine safe for me?
How many vaccine doses have gone to waste in Oklahoma?
Why do I have to wait 15 minutes before being able to leave after my vaccination, and what side effects are common?
