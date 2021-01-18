COVID-19: Seven more deaths reported in Oklahoma, still No. 1 in U.S. for test positivity

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Monday reported 1,837 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths related to the virus.

An average of 3,081 new infections are being confirmed daily across Oklahoma, which continues to lead the nation in test positivity with a rate of 21.1%.

The number of cases in the state is now 356,816 (214,236 considered recovered) with 2,994 deaths from the virus.

A Tulsa County patient 65 or older was among seven newly reported fatal cases; six more deaths were recorded in patients 50 or older from Creek, Grady, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.

A total of 39,586 cases remain active, according to state data.

Across the state, 1,637 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections remained hospitalized as of the most recent survey of facilities.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 58,471 (+345)

Deaths: 497 (+1)