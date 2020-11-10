COVID-19: Seven more deaths, 1,702 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths and 1,702 new infections.
The state’s death toll rose to 1,451, and 1,102 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, as of the most recent survey of state facilities. Of those, 334 patients are in ICU beds.
State health officials report more than 140,000 cases have been confirmed since March, and more than 20,000 infections remain active. More than 116,000 patients have recovered.
The new cases reported Tuesday include 361 in Tulsa County.
The fatal cases were identified in Cleveland, Creek, Logan, Pottawatomie, Tulsa and Woods counties. None of the deaths were identified within the past 24 hours, and all victims were 50 or older.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 25,024 (+361)
Deaths: 228 (+2)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 257 (-17)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 140,157 (+1,702)
Deaths: 1,451 (+7)
Hospitalizations: 1,102 (+106)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,823 (-226)
United States
Confirmed cases: 10,110,552
Deaths: 238,251
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 50,913,451
Deaths: 1,263,089
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video: Saint Francis CEO shares his ongoing pandemic concerns
Gallery: COVID-19 basics
How it spreads, who's at risk
Science of virus spread
List of symptoms
Kinds of testing
Testing in Tulsa County
Contact tracing
Isolation or quarantine?
The 'serious seven'
Treatments being investigated
Convalescent serum therapy
Recovery, as defined by CDC
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.