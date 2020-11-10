 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Seven more deaths, 1,702 new cases reported in Oklahoma
COVID-19: Seven more deaths, 1,702 new cases reported in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths and 1,702 new infections. 

The state’s death toll rose to 1,451, and 1,102 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, as of the most recent survey of state facilities. Of those, 334 patients are in ICU beds.

State health officials report more than 140,000 cases have been confirmed since March, and more than 20,000 infections remain active. More than 116,000 patients have recovered.

The new cases reported Tuesday include 361 in Tulsa County. 

The fatal cases were identified in Cleveland, Creek, Logan, Pottawatomie, Tulsa and Woods counties. None of the deaths were identified within the past 24 hours, and all victims were 50 or older.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 25,024 (+361)

Deaths: 228 (+2) 

Seven-day new case rolling average: 257 (-17)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 140,157 (+1,702) 

Deaths: 1,451 (+7) 

Hospitalizations: 1,102 (+106)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 1,823 (-226) 

United States

Confirmed cases: 10,110,552

Deaths: 238,251

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 50,913,451

Deaths: 1,263,089

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Featured video: Saint Francis CEO shares his ongoing pandemic concerns

Gallery: COVID-19 basics

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

