COVID-19: Record statewide virus surge continues with 2,847 new cases; 23 more deaths reported

The record number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths across Oklahoma continue after the Oklahoma Department of Health on Saturday reported 23 fatalities and 2,847 new cases.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,516, and 1,279 patients remained hospitalized, with 350 of them in intensive care late Friday. A survey of all Oklahoma hospitals showed ICU bed availability below 5%.
State health officials reported that 150,205 cases have been confirmed since March and that 25,356 Oklahomans are currently infected.
The 2,847 new patients whose cases were reported Saturday including 366 people in Tulsa County in addition to two new deaths. Also, the county has moved to Tier 2 of the state's hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.
According to this week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Oklahoma’s weekly new cases and test positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state’s counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread. Over the last 14 days, cases have risen by 104% percent and hospitalizations spiked by 27%.
