 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Record statewide virus surge continues with 2,847 new cases; 23 more deaths reported
top story
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Record statewide virus surge continues with 2,847 new cases; 23 more deaths reported

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Related content

White House task force: COVID-19 in Oklahoma is 'unyielding,' 'unmitigated' and requires 'immediate action'

Tulsa's hospital bed capacity is sufficient, officials say one day after no ICU beds were available

COVID-19 vaccine expected in December, Oklahoma officials say

The record number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths across Oklahoma continue after the Oklahoma Department of Health on Saturday reported 23 fatalities and 2,847 new cases.

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,516, and 1,279 patients remained hospitalized, with 350 of them in intensive care late Friday. A survey of all Oklahoma hospitals showed ICU bed availability below 5%.

State health officials reported that 150,205 cases have been confirmed since March and that 25,356 Oklahomans are currently infected.

The 2,847 new patients whose cases were reported Saturday including 366 people in Tulsa County in addition to two new deaths. Also, the county has moved to Tier 2 of the state's hospital surge plan, according to OSDH. The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to this week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Oklahoma’s weekly new cases and test positivity rates both set highs, with 83% of the state’s counties in the red zone for high levels of community spread. Over the last 14 days, cases have risen by 104% percent and hospitalizations spiked by 27%.

Video: Oklahoma governor talks statewide mask mandate on Nov. 10

COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike
Local News

No ICU beds available in Tulsa amid COVID-19 case spike

  • Updated

"If there's a patient who needs an ICU bed, RMRS (the Oklahoma Regional Medical Response System) and the hospital would work in conjunction to find that patient a bed," a spokesman said of the situation in Tulsa. "They would work within the county to find an ICU bed. If there weren't any in the county, then they would just go further out until they found one.

Politics is behind lack of statewide mask mandate, Oklahoma health officials say as COVID-19 spike continues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News