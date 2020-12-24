COVID-19: Record number of Oklahomans remain record hospitalized with virus; state now averaging 26 deaths per day

Tulsa County reported an additional 531 cases and six new deaths. About 593 new cases are confirmed daily, according to the county's seven-day moving average.

A total of 272,553 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began, and 35,258 cases remained active Thursday. More than 234,967 patients are considered recovered.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will not be reporting COVID-19 data on Friday, Christmas Day, "out of respect for our personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow these employees to enjoy the holiday with family," according to a news release.

Data reports are delayed one day. Saturday's report will include only data collected Thursday due to the holiday, and Sunday's data report will include both data collected Friday and data collected Saturday.

Monday's report will return to the system's regular cadence, reflecting Sunday's data.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 45,349 (+531)