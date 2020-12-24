COVID-19: Record number of Oklahomans remain record hospitalized with virus; state now averaging 26 deaths per day

A record number of Oklahomans remain hospitalized across the state on Christmas Eve as the health department reports 3,277 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths.
A record 1,892 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized Wednesday, with 484 of those patients in ICU beds, according to the latest data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.
The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time, and 46 were unoccupied as of Wednesday.
Among the new deaths were two younger patients; a Tulsa County man in the 18-35 age group, and a Washington County woman in the 36-49 age group.
All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Alfalfa, Bryan, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Jefferson, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
A total of 2,283 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March, and the state recorded a new high for the seven-day rolling average of new cases at 3,478 on Wednesday.
Tulsa County reported an additional 531 cases and six new deaths. About 593 new cases are confirmed daily, according to the county's seven-day moving average.
A total of 272,553 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began, and 35,258 cases remained active Thursday. More than 234,967 patients are considered recovered.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health will not be reporting COVID-19 data on Friday, Christmas Day, "out of respect for our personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow these employees to enjoy the holiday with family," according to a news release.
Data reports are delayed one day. Saturday's report will include only data collected Thursday due to the holiday, and Sunday's data report will include both data collected Friday and data collected Saturday.
Monday's report will return to the system's regular cadence, reflecting Sunday's data.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 45,349 (+531)
Deaths: 367 (+6)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 272,553 (+3,277)
Deaths: 2,328 (+45)
United States
Confirmed cases: 18,495,851
Deaths: 326,871
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 78,936,951
Deaths: 1,735,131
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video: Health care workers among Tulsans of the Year
Gallery: Everything we know about possible long-term effects of COVID-19
have fatigue
Increased risk for cognitive illness
Symptoms last four to five months
Fatigue and breathing problems
have chest pain
are mostly women
are young and healthy
have memory problems
have heart abnormalities
Long term UK study to follow patients
have aches and pains
s not just chronic fatigue
may lose hair
are many of the COVID-19 cases
Lung damage persists
have weaker blood vessels
experience pushback and gaslighting
symptoms
have chronic coughs
can feel emotional repercussions
can experience dysautonomia
are doing research
have racing hearts
Patients have long term lung damage
Patients have damaged heart muscles
t have test results
ACE2 receptors are targeted
may have pneumonia-related lung damage
may not have antibodies
Chinese study confirms lowered lung function
have joint pain
SARS studies could offer clarity
get post-exertional malaise
t feel heard
lose their taste
Some symptoms are difficult to pinpoint
Everything we know about possible long-term effects of COVID-19
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine