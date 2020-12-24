 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Record number of Oklahomans remain hospitalized with virus; state now averaging 26 deaths per day
COVID-19: Record number of Oklahomans remain hospitalized with virus; state now averaging 26 deaths per day

A record number of Oklahomans remain hospitalized across the state on Christmas Eve as the health department reports 3,277 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 more deaths. 

A record 1,892 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized Wednesday, with 484 of those patients in ICU beds, according to the latest data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time, and 46 were unoccupied as of Wednesday.

Among the new deaths were two younger patients; a Tulsa County man in the 18-35 age group, and a Washington County woman in the 36-49 age group.

All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older in Alfalfa, Bryan, Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Custer, Jefferson, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Love, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.

A total of 2,283 Oklahomans have died from the virus since March, and the state recorded a new high for the seven-day rolling average of new cases at 3,478 on Wednesday. 

Tulsa County reported an additional 531 cases and six new deaths. About 593 new cases are confirmed daily, according to the county's seven-day moving average. 

A total of 272,553 cases have been confirmed across the state since the pandemic began, and 35,258 cases remained active Thursday. More than 234,967 patients are considered recovered.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health will not be reporting COVID-19 data on Friday, Christmas Day, "out of respect for our personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow these employees to enjoy the holiday with family," according to a news release. 

Data reports are delayed one day. Saturday's report will include only data collected Thursday due to the holiday, and Sunday's data report will include both data collected Friday and data collected Saturday. 

Monday's report will return to the system's regular cadence, reflecting Sunday's data. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 45,349 (+531)

Deaths: 367 (+6)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 272,553 (+3,277)

Deaths: 2,328 (+45)

United States

Confirmed cases: 18,495,851

Deaths: 326,871

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 78,936,951

Deaths: 1,735,131

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

