COVID-19: Record number of confirmed-positive Oklahomans hospitalized; 17 more deaths reported

With a record number of Oklahomans hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, state officials on Friday reported 3,556 new cases and 17 more deaths related to the virus.

Fifty-five others are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent survey of facilities across the state.

Among the additional deaths was an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age group. All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older from Caddo, Canadian, Craig, McCurtain, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa counties, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,161.

A total of 1,788 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID remained hospitalized across Oklahoma, with 466 in ICU beds, according to Thursday data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time; 52 of those beds were open as of Thursday.