COVID-19: Record number of confirmed-positive Oklahomans hospitalized; 17 more deaths reported
breaking
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Record number of confirmed-positive Oklahomans hospitalized; 17 more deaths reported

  • Updated
COVID-19 update

With a record number of Oklahomans hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19, state officials on Friday reported 3,556 new cases and 17 more deaths related to the virus.

Fifty-five others are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19, according to the most recent survey of facilities across the state. 

Among the additional deaths was an Oklahoma County woman in the 36-49 age group. All other deaths were identified in patients 50 or older from Caddo, Canadian, Craig, McCurtain, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Rogers and Tulsa counties, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,161.

A total of 1,788 people with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID remained hospitalized across Oklahoma, with 466 in ICU beds, according to Thursday data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan

The state has more than 1,000 ICU beds at any given time; 52 of those beds were open as of Thursday. 

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data, 251,760 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 32,065 currently active. More than 217,534 patients are considered recovered. 

Tulsa County had a record additional 620 cases on Friday, bringing the total recorded since March to 41,816.

With seven additional fatalities in the latest report, Tulsa County’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 deaths dipped slightly to 5.0. 

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,201.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 41,816 (+620)

Deaths: 338 (+7)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 251,760 (+3,556)

Deaths: 2,161 (+17)

United States

Confirmed cases: 17,243,580

Deaths: 311,230

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 75,179,482

Deaths: 1,667,124

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

