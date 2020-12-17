 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Record number in ICU beds as 16 more deaths reported across Oklahoma
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Record number in ICU beds as 16 more deaths reported across Oklahoma

COVID-19 update

With a record number of Oklahomans in ICU beds across the state with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, state officials on Thursday reported 2,975 new cases and 16 more deaths related to the virus.

The additional deaths were identified in patients 50 or older from Beckham, Custer, Greer, Muskogee, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,144.

According to Oklahoma State Department of Health data, 248,204 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,770 currently active. More than 214,000 patients are considered recovered.

Tulsa County had an additional 439 cases Thursday, bringing the total recorded since March to 41,196 cases.

With three additional fatalities reported, Tulsa County’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 deaths is at a record high for the fourth day in a row.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,250.

A total of 1,751 patients remained hospitalized across Oklahoma, with a record 487 in ICU beds, according to Tuesday data from the state’s executive order report and hospital surge plan.

Those figures include patients with confirmed infections as well as suspected cases of COVID-19. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 41,196 (+439)

Deaths: 331 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 248,204 (+2,975)

Deaths: 2,144 (+16)

United States

Confirmed cases: 17,011,532

Deaths: 308,098

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 74,467,555

Deaths: 1,654,461

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

