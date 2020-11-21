COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases

Hospitalizations related to Oklahoma's relentless coronavirus outbreak once again established a new precedent as record daily infections continue to sweep across the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 3,663 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,624 and 121 this week alone.
The state’s seven-day rolling average reached a record high for the fourth day in a row at 2,960 cases per day, and Tulsa County’s seven-day rolling average reached a record high of 440 cases per day, according to OSDH data. There were also six deaths reported within the county, bringing the total to 254.
This week, all 77 Oklahoma counties are in the “orange” risk level for the COVID-19 Alert System, according to a state news release. The agency continues to closely monitor the statewide hospitalization trends, the release stated.
As of Friday, 1,505 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 450 of those patients are in intensive-care units. Both totals represent all-time highs since the pandemic began.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s COVID chief, recently noted that he expected to see "substantial increases" in the number of patients in hospitals by the end of the year at the current trajectory of growth.
"If you look at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, their data, they suggest that by the week of Christmas, we'll have 1,000 more people in the hospital than we do today," said Bratzler. "And by the first week of January, we could have a doubling of the number of people that are currently hospitalized in Oklahoma, which means that we're going to have to limit other activities, unless we see a substantial drop in the rate of growth of new cases in Oklahoma."
According to state data, 170,924 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 31,413 currently active.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 29,516 (+550)
Deaths: 254 (+6)
Seven-day rolling average: 440.9(+26)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 170,924(+3,663)
Deaths: 1,624 (+21)
Seven-day rolling average: 2,960 (+117)
Hospitalizations: 1,505 (+77)
United States
Confirmed cases: 12,346,783
Deaths: 261,101
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 58,283,200
Deaths: 1,383,641
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
