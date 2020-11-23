COVID-19: Record for new cases set in Oklahoma as 15 more deaths reported

Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average of newly reported COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,000 for the first time on Monday.
As of Sunday, 1,495 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases. The most recent survey of state hospitals shows a record 450 patients being treated in intensive-care units for COVID-19 infections.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,544 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,649.
Tulsa County had an additional 509 cases, bringing the total to 30,500 confirmed cases. Three additional deaths were reported Monday in Tulsa County.
One death of a patient in the 36-49 age group was reported in Pottawatomie County, and all others were reported in patients 50 or older in Cleveland, Craig, Creek, Garvin, Nowata, Oklahoma, Seminole, Stephens and Woodward counties. None of the deaths were identified within the past 24 hours.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s COVID chief, recently noted that he expected to see “substantial increases” in the number of patients in hospitals by the end of the year at the current trajectory.
According to state data, 177,874 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 33,844 currently active. A total of 142,381 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
A mask mandate is under consideration by city councilors Monday night in Broken Arrow. Similar mandates have been put in place recently in Glenpool, Claremore, Sapulpa and Jenks.
According to the most recent weekly epidemiology report from state health officials, cities with a mask mandate saw per capita cases rise at one-third the rate of cities without a mask mandate. The Nov. 30 report shows that from Aug. 1 to Nov. 17, cities with mask mandates saw a 194% increase in cases per 100,000 people, compared to cities without a mandate, which saw cases rise by 317% per 100,000 people.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Monday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 30,500 (+509)
Deaths: 257 (+3)
Seven-day rolling average: 428 (+8)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 177, 874 (+3,544)
Deaths: 1,649 (+15)
Seven-day rolling average: 3002 (+116)
United States
Confirmed cases: 12,261,424
Deaths: 256,837
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 58,819,529
Deaths: 1,391,311
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
