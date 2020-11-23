COVID-19: Record for new cases set in Oklahoma as 15 more deaths reported

Oklahoma's seven-day rolling average of newly reported COVID-19 cases surpassed 3,000 for the first time on Monday.

As of Sunday, 1,495 patients remained hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases. The most recent survey of state hospitals shows a record 450 patients being treated in intensive-care units for COVID-19 infections.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,544 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths related to the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,649.

Tulsa County had an additional 509 cases, bringing the total to 30,500 confirmed cases. Three additional deaths were reported Monday in Tulsa County.

One death of a patient in the 36-49 age group was reported in Pottawatomie County, and all others were reported in patients 50 or older in Cleveland, Craig, Creek, Garvin, Nowata, Oklahoma, Seminole, Stephens and Woodward counties. None of the deaths were identified within the past 24 hours.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s COVID chief, recently noted that he expected to see “substantial increases” in the number of patients in hospitals by the end of the year at the current trajectory.