 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19: Record 482 in ICUs as 24 more deaths reported in Oklahoma
breaking

COVID-19: Record 482 in ICUs as 24 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Related content

 

COVID-19 records of today will be dwarfed by January if Oklahoma does nothing, White House warns

Gov. Kevin Stitt's day of prayer for those impacted by COVID-19 draws objections

Where to get a COVID-19 test around Tulsa

The death toll in Oklahoma rose by 24 again Friday as state health officials reported 4,827 new cases of COVID-19.

The death toll rose to 1,860, with 208,875 infections confirmed across the state since March.

A record 482 patients related to COVID-19 are in intensive care out of the 1,687 who remain hospitalized, according to the most recent survey of facilities across the state.

Jackson and Okfuskee counties saw fatalities in the 36-49 age range in newly reported deaths Friday. Oklahoma County saw five deaths, one age 50-64 and the others 65 or older. Patients 50 or older from Bryan, Caddo, Garvin, Kiowa, LeFlore, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Osage, Pontotoc, Rogers, Washington and Woodward counties were also among newly reported fatalities.

Tulsa County saw an additional two deaths, both 65 or older, and 724 new cases in reporting Friday. 

According to state data, 29,451 infections are currently active across the state, and more than 177,000 cases are considered recovered.

In a news release, public health officials stated the Friday reporting includes a backlog of cases from the previous two days.

"The case level should have been reported as roughly 3,000 cases per day" on Dec. 2-4, according to the release.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.

State of Oklahoma

Deaths: 1,860 (+24)

Confirmed cases: 208,875 (+4,827)

Tulsa County

Deaths: 284 (+2)

Confirmed cases: 35,243 (+724)

Seven-day rolling average: 380 (-80)

United States

Confirmed cases: 14,174,983

Deaths: 276,773

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 65,435,151

Deaths: 1,510,313

Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16

Gallery: Quarantine and isolation 101

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News