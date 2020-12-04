COVID-19: Record 482 in ICUs as 24 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The death toll in Oklahoma rose by 24 again Friday as state health officials reported 4,827 new cases of COVID-19.

The death toll rose to 1,860, with 208,875 infections confirmed across the state since March.

A record 482 patients related to COVID-19 are in intensive care out of the 1,687 who remain hospitalized, according to the most recent survey of facilities across the state.

Jackson and Okfuskee counties saw fatalities in the 36-49 age range in newly reported deaths Friday. Oklahoma County saw five deaths, one age 50-64 and the others 65 or older. Patients 50 or older from Bryan, Caddo, Garvin, Kiowa, LeFlore, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Osage, Pontotoc, Rogers, Washington and Woodward counties were also among newly reported fatalities.

Tulsa County saw an additional two deaths, both 65 or older, and 724 new cases in reporting Friday.

According to state data, 29,451 infections are currently active across the state, and more than 177,000 cases are considered recovered.

In a news release, public health officials stated the Friday reporting includes a backlog of cases from the previous two days.