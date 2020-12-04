COVID-19: Record 482 in ICUs as 24 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

The death toll in Oklahoma rose by 24 again Friday as state health officials reported 4,827 new cases of COVID-19.
The death toll rose to 1,860, with 208,875 infections confirmed across the state since March.
A record 482 patients related to COVID-19 are in intensive care out of the 1,687 who remain hospitalized, according to the most recent survey of facilities across the state.
Jackson and Okfuskee counties saw fatalities in the 36-49 age range in newly reported deaths Friday. Oklahoma County saw five deaths, one age 50-64 and the others 65 or older. Patients 50 or older from Bryan, Caddo, Garvin, Kiowa, LeFlore, Logan, Mayes, McCurtain, Osage, Pontotoc, Rogers, Washington and Woodward counties were also among newly reported fatalities.
Tulsa County saw an additional two deaths, both 65 or older, and 724 new cases in reporting Friday.
According to state data, 29,451 infections are currently active across the state, and more than 177,000 cases are considered recovered.
In a news release, public health officials stated the Friday reporting includes a backlog of cases from the previous two days.
"The case level should have been reported as roughly 3,000 cases per day" on Dec. 2-4, according to the release.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Friday.
State of Oklahoma
Deaths: 1,860 (+24)
Confirmed cases: 208,875 (+4,827)
Tulsa County
Deaths: 284 (+2)
Confirmed cases: 35,243 (+724)
Seven-day rolling average: 380 (-80)
United States
Confirmed cases: 14,174,983
Deaths: 276,773
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 65,435,151
Deaths: 1,510,313
Video: Stitt issues new guidance for bars, restaurants Nov. 16
Gallery: Quarantine and isolation 101
Quarantine or isolation: What's the difference?
Quarantine 101:
What is a close contact?
When should you start and end quarantine?
Do you need to restart your quarantine if another member of your household gets sick with COVID-19?
What if you live with someone who has COVID-19 and cannot avoid continued close contact with them during their illness?
Isolation 101:
How do you isolate?
When you can be around others after you had or likely had COVID-19?
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.