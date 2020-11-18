COVID-19: Record 1,434 hospitalized as 26 more deaths, 3,017 new cases reported in Oklahoma

For the second day in a row, Oklahoma surpassed record numbers of patients hospitalized related to COVID-19 as Wednesday also broke records for the state's rolling seven-day average of new cases and fatalities.
More than 1,400 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 447 of those patients are in intensive-care units as cities continue to debate implementing local mask mandates.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 3,017 new cases and 26 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,570. The previous daily reporting high for new fatal cases was 22 deaths on Oct. 27.
Two deaths were reported in patients in the 36-49 age bracket in Okfuskee County and Rogers County. All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Beckham, Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Jackson, Kay, McIntosh, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Rogers, Seminole, Tulsa and Washington counties, none of which were identified within the past 24 hours.
According to state data, 161,425 cases have been confirmed since March, with 29,873 infections currently active. More than 130,000 cases are considered to be recovered.
The state’s seven-day rolling average is a new high of 2,727 cases per day, according to OSDH data.
The new cases recorded Tuesday included 398 in Tulsa County; three Tulsa County residents were among recently reported COVID-19 fatalities.
Tulsa County has moved to Tier 2 of the state’s hospital surge plan, according to OSDH.
The designation means that 15%-19% of all hospitalizations in a particular region are COVID-19-related.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 28,127 (+398)
Seven-day rolling average: 394 (+7)
Deaths: 243 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 161,425 (+3,017)
Deaths: 1,570 (+26)
Seven-day rolling average: 2,727 (+120)
Hospitalizations: 1,434 (+53)
United States
Confirmed cases: 11,383,703
Deaths: 248,995
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 55,828,041
Deaths: 1,342,080
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
