COVID-19: Record 1,434 hospitalized as 26 more deaths, 3,017 new cases reported in Oklahoma

For the second day in a row, Oklahoma surpassed record numbers of patients hospitalized related to COVID-19 as Wednesday also broke records for the state's rolling seven-day average of new cases and fatalities.

More than 1,400 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities; 447 of those patients are in intensive-care units as cities continue to debate implementing local mask mandates.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 3,017 new cases and 26 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 1,570. The previous daily reporting high for new fatal cases was 22 deaths on Oct. 27.

Two deaths were reported in patients in the 36-49 age bracket in Okfuskee County and Rogers County. All other deaths were reported in patients 50 or older in Beckham, Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Jackson, Kay, McIntosh, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Rogers, Seminole, Tulsa and Washington counties, none of which were identified within the past 24 hours.