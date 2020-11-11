COVID-19: Record 1,248 hospitalized in Oklahoma, 340 in ICUs

A record 1,248 patients are hospitalized in Oklahoma with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.
The Oklahoma Department of Health on Wednesday reported 19 more COVID-19-related deaths and 2,177 new infections.
The state’s death toll rose to 1,470, and 340 patients are in ICU beds.
State health officials report more than 142,334 cases have been confirmed since March, and 21,270 infections remain active. More than 119,100 patients have recovered.
The new cases reported Wednesday include 346 in Tulsa County. Three of the newly reported fatal cases were from Tulsa County.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 25,370 (+346)
Deaths: 231 (+3)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 300 (+3)
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 142,334 (+2,177)
Deaths: 1,470 (+19)
Hospitalizations: 1,248 (+146)
Seven-day new case rolling average: 2,258 (+280)
United States
Confirmed cases: 10,272,929
Deaths: 239,896
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 51,684,237
Deaths: 1,275,995
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
Featured video: Saint Francis CEO shares his ongoing pandemic concerns
Gallery: COVID-19 basics everyone needs to know as the pandemic continues
How it spreads, who's at risk
Science of virus spread
List of symptoms
Kinds of testing
Testing in Tulsa County
Contact tracing
Isolation or quarantine?
The 'serious seven'
Treatments being investigated
Convalescent serum therapy
Recovery, as defined by CDC
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.