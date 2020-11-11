 Skip to main content
COVID-19: Record 1,248 hospitalized in Oklahoma, 340 in ICUs
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Record 1,248 hospitalized in Oklahoma, 340 in ICUs

  • Updated
A record 1,248 patients are hospitalized in Oklahoma with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.

The Oklahoma Department of Health on Wednesday reported 19 more COVID-19-related deaths and 2,177 new infections.

The state’s death toll rose to 1,470, and 340 patients are in ICU beds.

State health officials report more than 142,334 cases have been confirmed since March, and 21,270 infections remain active. More than 119,100 patients have recovered.

The new cases reported Wednesday include 346 in Tulsa County. Three of the newly reported fatal cases were from Tulsa County.

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 25,370 (+346)

Deaths: 231 (+3)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 300 (+3)

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 142,334 (+2,177)

Deaths: 1,470 (+19)

Hospitalizations: 1,248 (+146)

Seven-day new case rolling average: 2,258 (+280)

United States

Confirmed cases: 10,272,929

Deaths: 239,896

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 51,684,237

Deaths: 1,275,995

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

