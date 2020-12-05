COVID-19: 'Rate is alarming;' 4,370 new cases, 14 more deaths in state

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,370 new cases and 14 more deaths related to the virus.
The state health commissioner on Saturday called the most recent figures "alarming."
"These numbers are an accurate reflection of the continued community spread that is occurring across Oklahoma. Though we anticipated a rise in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, this significant jump in our infection rate is alarming," said State Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye.
"I continue to implore Oklahomans to stay vigilant in our efforts.
“Today’s reported new COVID-19 case number is 4,370, with a 7-day (rolling) average of 2,774," Frye said.
"This is still a global pandemic that we must not grow weary of protecting our communities from, especially as we anticipate increased spread this winter season. If not for yourself, please follow the guidelines for our hospitals, frontline workers and your fellow Oklahomans who may need access to critical care in a healthcare setting.
"None of us can do this alone — we cannot manage this pandemic without everyone working together across the state to follow safety precautions, including the 3 W’s: wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance by staying six feet away from others.
"While many of us are tired, I want to encourage you to remain strong, and remind you that we will get to the other side of this. Oklahomans are no strangers to pulling together in tough times. In the short-term, continue to work together and make the choice to follow the guidelines that will protect yourself and others.”
Tulsa County saw an additional 614 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 35,857 infections confirmed. Two additional deaths were reported in Tulsa County Saturday.
According to state data, 213,245 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 30,561 currently active. A total of 180,810 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.
On Friday, the Tulsa Health Department added “dark red” colors to its latest ZIP code map to denote varying levels of “extreme severe” risk.
Eleven ZIP codes in Friday’s update of the map are shown in the dark red spectrum for extreme severe risk, which is divided into three levels. There are 24 in red for severe risk; and seven in orange for high risk.
“I do think that the data we’re presenting speaks for itself,” said Bruce Dart, THD’s executive director. “I think what we’re seeing, if we were doing modeling back in June, this is probably what we were looking at as worst-case scenario back in June.
“Now we’re in the throes of reality here. I think we need to focus on reality and refocus on changing behaviors to stop the spread in the next few weeks.”
Two weeks ago, 35 of 42 ZIP codes were in the red level, though 17 would have qualified for the dark red had it existed at that point. THD didn’t update its map during Thanksgiving week.
ZIP code 74050 is in the third level of extreme severe risk, while 74103 and 74134 are in the second level.
The health department’s guidance for red and deep red is to stay home if possible, with uncontrolled levels of COVID-19 that includes outbreaks that strain or exceed capacity to contact trace.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
State of Oklahoma
Deaths: 1,874 (+14)
Confirmed cases: 213,245 (+4,370)
Tulsa County
Deaths: 286 (+2)
Confirmed cases: 35,857 (+614)
United States
Confirmed cases: 14,396,444
Deaths: 279,253
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 66,137,325
Deaths: 1,522,940
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine
