COVID-19: 'Rate is alarming;' 4,370 new cases, 14 more deaths in state

"While many of us are tired, I want to encourage you to remain strong, and remind you that we will get to the other side of this. Oklahomans are no strangers to pulling together in tough times. In the short-term, continue to work together and make the choice to follow the guidelines that will protect yourself and others.”

Tulsa County saw an additional 614 cases Saturday, bringing the total to 35,857 infections confirmed. Two additional deaths were reported in Tulsa County Saturday.

According to state data, 213,245 cases have been confirmed across the state since March, with 30,561 currently active. A total of 180,810 cases are considered recovered, according to the state Health Department.

On Friday, the Tulsa Health Department added “dark red” colors to its latest ZIP code map to denote varying levels of “extreme severe” risk.

Eleven ZIP codes in Friday’s update of the map are shown in the dark red spectrum for extreme severe risk, which is divided into three levels. There are 24 in red for severe risk; and seven in orange for high risk.