 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 outbreaks hit some church camps, but total shut-downs were largely avoided
0 Comments

COVID-19 outbreaks hit some church camps, but total shut-downs were largely avoided

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Church camp COVID concerns oklahoman photo

Wearing masks as a precaution, the Rt. Rev. Poulson Reed, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma, top center, and youth campers chat at St. Crispin's Conference Center and Camp in Wewoka where camp leaders said there were no COVID outbreaks this summer camping season. Photo provided to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - COVID-19 affected multiple church summer camps this year, forcing leaders of one to cancel the first two weeks of youth summer sessions because of an outbreak among staff members.

Read this story online at oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Featured video: Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Oklahoma, encourages COVID-19 vaccine

Tulsa Health Department video from June 2021
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jan. 6 hearing opens on Capitol Hill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News