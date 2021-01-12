COVID-19: Oklahoma's rolling averages for deaths, new cases surpass records

For the fourth straight day of reporting, Oklahoma's seven-day average of daily confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached a new high as the average of new cases reached a high for the third day in a row.

An average of 4,170 new infections are being confirmed daily across the state, with an average of 33 deaths due to the virus confirmed every day, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.

On Tuesday, the state reported 2,210 new COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths related to the virus.

The state’s seven-day average of daily cases has surpassed records every day since Monday, when the rolling average topped 4,000 for the first time.

Three men in the 36-49 age group were among the newly-reported deaths; two in Cherokee County and one in Pontotoc County, respectively. All others were reported in patients 50 or older in Beckham, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Hughes, Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Osage, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens and Washita counties.

The state's death toll stands at 2,804.

A total of 1,902 patients with confirmed COVID-19 remained hospitalized Monday, according to the most recent survey of facilities, with 471 in ICU beds.