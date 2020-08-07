Seven more Oklahomans have died with COVID-19, according to state health officials, bringing the state’s death toll to 600.
In Friday’s reporting from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 854 new infections were confirmed for a total of 42,255 cases in the state since March.
Across the state 561 patients are hospitalized, according to data released Friday.
The death of a Tulsa County resident age 65 or older was among the seven deaths reported Friday; others who died in Creek, Okfuskee, Oklahoma and Stephens counties were 50 to 64.
New COVID-19 infections were confirmed in 166 Tulsa County residents. Of 10,135 cases confirmed for the county since March, 8,620 patients are considered recovered, and 106 have died.
Hospitalizations locally are continuing to approach record levels, as the Tulsa Health Department reported 170 residents in the hospital as of Thursday.
Video: Aug. 4 update on COVID-19 from Dr. Bruce Dart
