COVID-19: Oklahoma, Tulsa County numbers show slight increase in cases

Many of Oklahoma’s coronavirus metrics showed a minimal increase in Wednesday's weekly report, potentially painting a picture of a plateau rather than a continuing downward trend.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 2,382 new cases were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 340. The figure is a slight increase from the last reliable figure recorded, 318 — a low not previously observed since mid-June.

Tulsa County, reported 333 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the week, an increase in another metric that had been decreasing drastically since mid-January. The region’s seven-day rolling average rose from 47 to 48.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people dropped to 0.6, ranking it among the lowest in the nation.

The state reported 6,697 cumulative COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation; 1,022 of the deceased were Tulsa County residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics reported 8,093 cumulative COVID deaths in Oklahoma, using numbers gathered only from death certificates. The state's investigatory process moves more slowly than the CDC's.