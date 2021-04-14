COVID-19: Oklahoma, Tulsa County numbers show slight increase in cases

Many of Oklahoma’s coronavirus metrics showed a minimal increase in Wednesday's weekly report, potentially painting a picture of a plateau rather than a continuing downward trend.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 2,382 new cases were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 340. The figure is a slight increase from the last reliable figure recorded, 318 — a low not previously observed since mid-June.
Tulsa County, reported 333 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the week, an increase in another metric that had been decreasing drastically since mid-January. The region’s seven-day rolling average rose from 47 to 48.
Oklahoma's COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people dropped to 0.6, ranking it among the lowest in the nation.
The state reported 6,697 cumulative COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation; 1,022 of the deceased were Tulsa County residents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics reported 8,093 cumulative COVID deaths in Oklahoma, using numbers gathered only from death certificates. The state's investigatory process moves more slowly than the CDC's.
A total of 444,288 cases had been confirmed in the state since March 2020, with 73,345 of those occurring in Tulsa County residents.
The state tied others for 10th in the nation in confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100 inpatient beds at 3 last week.
Hospitalizations have held largely level during the past couple of weeks. Two hundred thirteen patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Tuesday, the most recent data available, with 57 in intensive care. Tulsa County hospitals held 47 of those patients, with 10 in ICU, according to the state’s executive order report.
More than 427,000 Oklahoma patients were considered recovered as of Saturday, according to OSDH data, and 10,030 cases remained active in the state. More than 1,000 cases remain active in Tulsa County, according to state data.
COVID-19 by the numbers
The data below are current as of Wednesday.
Tulsa County
Confirmed cases: 73,345
Deaths: 1,022
State of Oklahoma
Confirmed cases: 444,288
Deaths (CDC): 8,093
United States
Confirmed cases: 31,417,160
Deaths: 564,280
Worldwide
Confirmed cases: 138,004,199
Deaths: 2,970,298
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine