COVID-19: Oklahoma, Tulsa County numbers show minimal virus increase
COVID-19: Oklahoma, Tulsa County numbers show minimal virus increase

OSDH deputy health commissioner Keith Reed spoke more about the decision on April 13, 2021

Many of Oklahoma’s coronavirus metrics showed a minimal increase as of  Wednesday's weekly report, potentially painting a picture of a plateau rather than a continuing downward trend.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 2,382 new cases were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 340. The figure is a slight increase from the last reliable figure recorded, 318; a low not observed since mid-June last year. 

Tulsa County, reported 333 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the week, another increase in the metric, which had been decreasing drastically since mid-January. The region’s seven-day rolling average rose from 47 to 48.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people dropped to 0.6, ranking it among the lowest in the nation.  

The state reported 6,697 cumulative COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation; 1,022 of which were identified in Tulsa County residents. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions' National Center for Health Statistics reported 8,093 cumulative deaths, which represents a total gathered only from death certificates. The state's investigatory process moves more slowly than that of the CDC's NCHS. 

A total of 444,288 cases have been confirmed in the state since March 2020, with 73,345 of those occurring in Tulsa County residents.  

The state ties others for 10th in the nation in confirmed COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100 inpatient beds at 3. 

Hospitalizations have held largely level in the past couple of weeks. Two hundred thirteen patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 remained hospitalized across the state Tuesday, the most recent data available, with 57 in intensive care. Tulsa County hospitals held 47 of those patients, with 10 in ICU, according to the state’s executive order report.

More than 427,000 total patients were considered recovered as of Saturday, according to OSDH data, and 10,030 cases remained active in the state. More than 1,000 cases remain active in Tulsa County, according to state data. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

The data below are current as of Wednesday.

Tulsa County

Confirmed cases: 73,345

Deaths: 1,022

State of Oklahoma

Confirmed cases: 444,288

Deaths: 8,093

United States

Confirmed cases: 31,380,170

Deaths: 563,938

Worldwide

Confirmed cases: 137,823,639

Deaths: 2,965,001

Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa Health Department, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine

