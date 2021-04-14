COVID-19: Oklahoma, Tulsa County numbers show minimal virus increase

Many of Oklahoma’s coronavirus metrics showed a minimal increase as of Wednesday's weekly report, potentially painting a picture of a plateau rather than a continuing downward trend.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported that 2,382 new cases were confirmed within the one-week period that ended Saturday, bringing the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 340. The figure is a slight increase from the last reliable figure recorded, 318; a low not observed since mid-June last year.

Tulsa County, reported 333 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the week, another increase in the metric, which had been decreasing drastically since mid-January. The region’s seven-day rolling average rose from 47 to 48.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 death rate per 100,000 people dropped to 0.6, ranking it among the lowest in the nation.

The state reported 6,697 cumulative COVID-19 deaths confirmed through investigation; 1,022 of which were identified in Tulsa County residents.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions' National Center for Health Statistics reported 8,093 cumulative deaths, which represents a total gathered only from death certificates. The state's investigatory process moves more slowly than that of the CDC's NCHS.